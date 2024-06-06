Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

BA opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.26. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.