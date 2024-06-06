Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

