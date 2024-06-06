Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

BUFR opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

