Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 39,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 332,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

