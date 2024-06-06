Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 11,190 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

