Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 17,174 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

