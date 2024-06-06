Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SCHX opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

