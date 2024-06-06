Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 5,826 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $122.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

