Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 741 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $165.40 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

