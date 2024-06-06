Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $486,631,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

