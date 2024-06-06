Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 237,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

