Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 237,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 262.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
HST opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
