Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,322 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ALL opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

