Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,744 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EG opened at $380.40 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.61.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.