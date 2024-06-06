Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,207 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV opened at $334.75 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $334.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shockwave Medical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.