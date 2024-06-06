Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $390,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $274,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in FirstEnergy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

