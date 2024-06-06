Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $456,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Trading Up 1.2 %

CCJ opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

