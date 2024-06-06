Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $766,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

