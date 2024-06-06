Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

