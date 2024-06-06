Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

