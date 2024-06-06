Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $156.03.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.