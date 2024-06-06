Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,206.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,035,307 shares of company stock valued at $137,495,051 and sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

