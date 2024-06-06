Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 360,445 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

