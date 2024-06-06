Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 22,430 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

