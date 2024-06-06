Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $521,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,373,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

