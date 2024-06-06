Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

