Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

