Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,096,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Jabil by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JBL opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

