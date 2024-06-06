Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,721 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

PHM stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

