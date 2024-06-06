Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Robert Half by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Robert Half by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

