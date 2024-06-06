Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $461.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.