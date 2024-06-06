Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

