EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $174.20

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $174.20 and last traded at $175.01, with a volume of 12050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.