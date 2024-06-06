ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ePlus worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 832.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 4,840.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

