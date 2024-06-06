EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

