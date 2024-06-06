Eric Woodward Sells 5,000 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SKYW stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $84.58.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKYW shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

