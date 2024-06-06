Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160,737 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Etsy worth $80,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $102.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.