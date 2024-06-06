EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.70

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

EVE Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

About EVE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in EVE by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EVE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVE by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.