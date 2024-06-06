EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.70

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
EVE Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EVE
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
