Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,520,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,759,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,433,000 after acquiring an additional 449,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 118.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 465,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 251,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

NYSE EVH opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.