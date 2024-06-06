Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.06

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $4.84. Evotec shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 48,881 shares.
Evotec Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
