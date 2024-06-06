Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance
Shares of EXSR opened at $97.05 on Thursday. Exchange Bank has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.