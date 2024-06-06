Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $382,015,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Shares of EXC opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

