Eyal C. Attar Sells 14,645 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) insider Eyal C. Attar sold 14,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $20,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at $133,527.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

VOR stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

See Also

