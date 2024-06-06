F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.19

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $17.35. F & M Bank shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 14,097 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
