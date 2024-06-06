Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $242.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.05. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $250.38. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.