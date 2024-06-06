Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Ferguson worth $93,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ferguson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ferguson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Ferguson stock opened at $201.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

