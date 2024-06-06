Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Ferguson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ferguson has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ferguson to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $201.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $143.88 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

