Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,440 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

