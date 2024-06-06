Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $838.65

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 838.65 ($10.75) and traded as high as GBX 845 ($10.83). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 845 ($10.83), with a volume of 940,835 shares trading hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,385.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 838.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 841.50.
Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,114.75%.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
