Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $838.65

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 838.65 ($10.75) and traded as high as GBX 845 ($10.83). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 845 ($10.83), with a volume of 940,835 shares trading hands.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,385.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 838.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 841.50.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,114.75%.

Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

In other Finsbury Growth & Income news, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of £31,399.20 ($40,229.60). Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.