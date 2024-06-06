First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Plans $0.16 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance
Shares of FBPI opened at $14.00 on Thursday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp of Indiana
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.