First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,669 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of First Solar worth $92,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $1,267,986.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $273.06 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $286.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.84.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

